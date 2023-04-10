ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Mid-day Meal Scheme workers stage protest, seek better deal

April 10, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They seek hike in their wages supply of cooking gas and utensils

The Hindu Bureau

Mid-day Meal Scheme workers staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Mid-day Meal Scheme workers staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday, demanding that the government supply cooking gas, hike their wages and cancellation of the contract given to Akshaya Patra.

The workers representing the Mid Day Meal Scheme Workers Union, affiliated to the CITU, staged a dharna and later handed over a memorandum to the Collector. The workers alleged that Akshaya Patra was not implementing the orders of the State government that ragi malt should be provided to the students. The scheme workers were themselves preparing the ragi malt in Anandapuram and Bheemili mandals, despite the presence of Akshaya Patra.

The workers demanded a hike in their wages supply of cooking gas and utensils. They alleged that food was being prepared by Akshaya Patra during the early hours and by the time it was supplied to the schools, the food was getting cold. Most students were averse to consumption of the cold food. They said that the government should conduct a survey and hand over the task to the workers for supply of hot food to the students.

Union district committee leaders D. Ramu, L. Eswaramma, Sudha, P. Gouri and Dhanalakshmi were among those who participated in the protest.

CITU district vice president P. Mani led the protest.

