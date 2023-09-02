Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority taking all steps to protect govt. lands, says Commissioner

September 02, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner A. Mallikarjuna said that all possible measures being taken for the protection of government lands under the VMRDA’s jurisdiction. At the same time, the authority has also focussed on the development of the city by launching new projects like convention centre with sea view at the VMRDA park with ₹220 crore and open deck with ₹7.8 crore in order to attract international tourists.

Speaking to reporters at the VMRDA office here on Saturday, Mr. Mallikarjuna, who is also Visakhapatnam District Collector, said that a special team has examined all the layouts developed so far in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts as part of the measures in protecting the lands. A total of 204 vacant plots worth ₹90 crore (excluding Dakamarri layout) were found unalloted. Similarly, 134 odd plots worth ₹10 crore were found unalloted, under the VMRDA jurisdiction .

“This apart, ₹100 crore worth of government lands are being auctioned in phases. Until then, fencing is being erected as part of protecting the lands. This apart, VMRDA has acquired 46.49 acres of land in 13 mandals since inception. The total market value of this particular land parcel (46.49 acres) is about ₹308.2 crores,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

While talking about the new projects and plans, the Commissioner said the VMRDA has formulated the Perspective Plan - 2051 and Master Plan -2041 along with Zonal Development Promotion and Regulations, which have already been approved by the State Government in 2021. The total area that will come under this plans is 4,380.67 square kilometres, he added.

Nine MIG layouts

VMRDA has launched nine MIG layouts covering an area of 450.09 acres in Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts for above poverty line people. The authority has also prepared 83 layouts covering an area of 4,828 acres to create 1,41,654 `One-cent’ plots for the beneficiaries under the Navaratna Pedalandariki Illu scheme, he added.

The VMRDA Commissioner said that the authority owns 587 shops and office premises. But only 459 of them have been leased so far. From these leased-out properties till August 31, the Authority has collected ₹14.63 crore revenue, he said.

The authority is planning to introduce VMRDA `Visitor Online Ticketing System’ web & mobile app soon for cashless payments at ticket booking counters of parks and tourist spots.

“Presently, VMRDA is developing greenery and beautification of VAMBAY Colony in Madhurawada and beautification of Law College Road. In future, the authority will take renovation of Tenneti Park, Fitness Centre at YSR Central Park, and establishment of Natural History Park and Museum Research Institute at a cost of ₹88 crore. We have got approvals for the Convention Centre at VMRDA Park, and waiting for clearance from the Coastal Regulator Zone etc, ” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.’

