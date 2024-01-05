Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority proposes redevelopment of Vysakhi Jala Udyanavanam at ₹40 crore

January 05, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has freshly proposed redevelopment of the Vysakhi Jala Udyanavanam as an Urban Entertainment Project (UEP) at an estimated investment of ₹40 crore, said its Commissioner A. Mallikarjuna here on Friday. This is the new project among other projects, which are in various stages of progress, he added. This apart, a railway overbridge is proposed at the NAD flyover at an investment of ₹28 crore and its foundation work is going on, he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the Request for Proposal (RfP) would be invited for the UEP project in the area of 3.48 acres of existing land of the Udyanavanam, located near the Visakhapatnanm City Police Commissionerate. The project consists of amusement and fun zone, drive-in and parking, and multi-cuisine food zone.

He also said that RfP would be invited for development of Nature Cottages, Revolving Restaurant and Beach View Cafe in the area of 1.99 acres at Kailasagiri on the PPP basis at an estimated investment of ₹18 crore.

This apart, another RfP would be invited for development of Convention Centre with not less than five star hotels in an area of 7.97 acres adjact to the VMRDA Park on the Beach Road on the PPP basis with an investment of ₹220 crore. This project was earlier announced in the last year, he added.

“Detailed project report was sent to the government for approval of the Natural History Park and Museum Research Institute at an estimated investment of ₹88 crore. Foundation stone was laid on January 2 for the Science Museum,” Dr. Mallikarjuna said.

The VMRDA has also proposed Dashing cars and 12-D theatre and flash tower on Kailasagiri, he added.

While talking about the completed projects, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the Sea Harrier Museum was completed with an investment of ₹10 crore and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier last year. Tenders were invited for the establishment of Adventours Sports, he added.

