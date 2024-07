Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan on Wednesday reviewed the status of the authority’s projects and programmes. After taking charge as the new Commissioner, he first held a meeting with all the officials in the board meeting hall. He directed the team to focus on master plan roads and pending issues. Chief Engineer Bhavani Shankar and others participated.

