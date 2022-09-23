Visakhapatnam: merge RINL with SAIL, Steel Executives Association urges Union Minister

‘Merger of all steel PSUs will benefit the government’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 23, 2022 22:39 IST

The Steel Executives Association (SEA), RINL, president Katam S.S. Chandra Rao, general secretary K.V.D. Prasad, vice president Chandra Venkateswar Rao and joint secretary Narshim Nayak met Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi and impressed upon him the need for merging RINL and NSIP ( NMDC) with SAIL and to continue the steel sector in the strategic sector.

The SEA team explained that while SAIL was planning to expand their capacity to 10 MT in the coming 10 years by spending around ₹1 lakh crore, while at the same time disinvestment of 7.3 MT capacity RINL and 3 MT NSIP(NMDC) for a few thousand cores of rupees was a huge loss to the government and the nation.

They said that merger of all steel PSUs (SAIL, NMDC AND RINL) into a single mega steel PSU would benefit the government.

The Union Minister assured that he would strive his best by taking up with the issue with the Steel Minister and the Finance Minister on the issue of merger of the RINL with the SAIL and NMDC.

He also mentioned that he would take up the issue of pending pay revision and promotion policy with the Steel Ministry.

