Visakhapatnam: MEOs should also take responsibility of running schools and hostels properly, says Collector

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that Mandal educational Officers (MEOs) should also take the responsibility to run the schools and hostels properly along with the Principals. He conducted a meeting with the MEOs, Civil Supply officers, Education Department officials and stock supply agencies over mid-day meal scheme, maintenance of hostels in the district.

Speaking to the officials, Mr Mallikarjuna said that vegetables, rice and eggs which are being supplied to the schools should be of good quality. He also said that there should be proper drinking facility at all the schools, hostels and water tests should be conducted time to time to check the quality.

He said that students should be disciplined in schools and hostels. They should not be allowed to go out without permission. Special attention should be paid to students who are innocent and aggressive, he said. The Collector said that additional steps should be taken keeping in view of snakes and poisonous insects especially during monsoon season. He said that some teachers in remote villages of the Agency are not attending the classes regularly and warned that stern action would be taken against them. Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, Social Welfare department Joint Director Ramana Murthy, District Educational Officer Chandrakala were present.