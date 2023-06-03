Visakhapatnam: Members of VARWA, Nivas stage protest in support of wrestlers

June 03, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and Greater Visakha Colony Federation Association (Nivas) organised a candle light protest at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue near the LIC building expressing their support to Indian wrestlers who have been protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh alleging sexual harassment.

President of VARWA N. Prakash Rao, General Secretary of VARWA B.B. Ganesh and other members said that the wrestlers have brought fame to the nation by winning medials in Olympics. But it is very unfortunate and disturbing to see them suffering. The members demanded that the government intervene into the issue and initiate strict action against the MP. “We demand immediate action against the MP and protect women in sports. We stand in solidarity with the wrestlers,” they said. Meanwhile a few women NGOs have also staged protests supporting the wrestlers on Friday morning.

