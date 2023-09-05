ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Mayor turns nostalgic, teaches mathematics to students at MPP School, Arilova

September 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari teaching mathematics to the nursery students at MPP School at Arilova in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari was nostalgic recalling her teaching days. She became a teacher for sometime and taught mathematics to the students at Mandal Parishad School at Arilova, where she had gone to attend a programme organised by the CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter as a chief guest on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

During her interaction with the students, the Mayor recalled the services of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. She also enquired the students about their studies and conduct of classes.

The Mayor distributed notebooks and stationery kits to the students of MPP School. She also appreciated the service activities of CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter. She said that the CREDAI had renovated the school by providing electricity and plumbing materials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

President of CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter Dharmender Varada spoke about the service activities being taken up by the chapter. He said that the idea is to provide all facilities to the students to excel in their studies.

Chairman K.S.R.K. Raju, Coordinator B.V. Sridhar, Headmaster of the school S. Rajulu and others were present.

Meanwhile, Teachers’ Day celebrations were organised in various schools in the city. Most of the schools organised various events as part of the day. Students dressed up as teachers, performed skits and cultural programmes. Managements and students felicitated their teachers. Sports events, fun activities and gatherings over lunch marked the celebrations in various schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US