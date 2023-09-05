HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam Mayor turns nostalgic, teaches mathematics to students at MPP School, Arilova

September 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari was nostalgic recalling her teaching days. She became a teacher for sometime and taught mathematics to the students at Mandal Parishad School at Arilova, where she had gone to attend a programme organised by the CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter as a chief guest on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

During her interaction with the students, the Mayor recalled the services of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. She also enquired the students about their studies and conduct of classes.

The Mayor distributed notebooks and stationery kits to the students of MPP School. She also appreciated the service activities of CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter. She said that the CREDAI had renovated the school by providing electricity and plumbing materials.

President of CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter Dharmender Varada spoke about the service activities being taken up by the chapter. He said that the idea is to provide all facilities to the students to excel in their studies.

Chairman K.S.R.K. Raju, Coordinator B.V. Sridhar, Headmaster of the school S. Rajulu and others were present.

Meanwhile, Teachers’ Day celebrations were organised in various schools in the city. Most of the schools organised various events as part of the day. Students dressed up as teachers, performed skits and cultural programmes. Managements and students felicitated their teachers. Sports events, fun activities and gatherings over lunch marked the celebrations in various schools.

