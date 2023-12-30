Visakhapatnam Mayor takes part in cleanliness drive at Arilova

December 30, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Amid the ongoing protest by the municipal contract outsourcing staff against the government, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and her husband YSRCP leader G. Srinivas took part in a cleanliness drive along with the permanent municipal workers in Ward 11, Arilova, here, on Saturday.

Speaking during the drive, Ms Hari Venkata Kumari said that municipal contract workers have launched a strike recently and sanitation has taken a hit in the city. She said that talks were being held by the State Government with the workers unions and hoped that the talks would succeed soon. The GVMC was ensuring the permanent workers clean most of the roads and colonies, she said and urged people to make sure they dump wastes only in dustbins but not on roads.

