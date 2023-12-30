GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Mayor takes part in cleanliness drive at Arilova

December 30, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the ongoing protest by the municipal contract outsourcing staff against the government, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and her husband YSRCP leader G. Srinivas took part in a cleanliness drive along with the permanent municipal workers in Ward 11, Arilova, here, on Saturday.

Speaking during the drive, Ms Hari Venkata Kumari said that municipal contract workers have launched a strike recently and sanitation has taken a hit in the city. She said that talks were being held by the State Government with the workers unions and hoped that the talks would succeed soon. The GVMC was ensuring the permanent workers clean most of the roads and colonies, she said and urged people to make sure they dump wastes only in dustbins but not on roads.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.