Visakhapatnam Mayor should not give prior approvals for projects, say corporators from opposition parties

November 14, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporators from CPI(M), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and TDP submitted a representation to the GVMC Commissioner to stop the Mayor from giving prior approvals for projects even before proposing them in the council meetings. The corporators alleged that most of the proposals put before the corporators during the council meeting were just for ratification.

Speaking to the media, JSP corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy said that Mayor does not have right to give prior approvals to any proposals as per the norms. He said that when council was formed almost two years ago, during the first meeting, proposals were put before the council members for discussion. From the second council meeting, many proposals were given prior approvals by the Mayor and they were put before the council just for ratification. This is completely against the norms, he said. In every council meeting, money was granted for various schemes without even proper discussion, he said.

The corporator also said that if at all there is an urgent need to approve some proposal, the Mayor should organise an emergency meeting for discussing it, he said. He said that the GVMC officials should ensure that such things do not repeat, otherwise the JSP will take legal action.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao and Deputy Floor leader of TDP G. Srinivasa Rao were present.

