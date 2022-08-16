Visakhapatnam Mayor orders blacklisting of contractor

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 16, 2022 22:58 IST

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has instructed the GVMC officials to blacklist a contractor for allegedly being involved in irregularities, here ion Tuesday. The Mayor had conducted surprise checks at Lawson’s Bay Park on Tuesday evening and enquired about the security personnel. She found that only two security personnel (outsourced) have been working at the park since the last few years, but the contractor has been claiming that four were working. He has also been drawing bills accordingly for four security personnel, the Mayor found. She instructed the Zonal Commissioner to blacklist the contractor immediately. She also expressed displeasure against the GVMC officials for the negligence.

