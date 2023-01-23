Visakhapatnam Mayor inspects damaged Varun Beach Park

January 23, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari visited RK Beach on Monday to inspect the damaged part of Varun Beach Park along the Beach Road. She directed the engineering officials to start the repair works immediately keeping in view of the global events to be held in Visakhapatnam soon. During November and December when the sea was rough due to the low pressures and cyclonic storms, the beach was eroded by the waves and the park was damaged.

GVMC Commissioner P. Rajababu recently said that proposals were submitted to the State government for beautification of the city at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore. A new look for the 37-km-long coastline and some local beaches would be part of the works.

VMRDA, Roads and Building and the GVMC have jointly sent proposals amounting to ₹110 crore for the beautification of the city, an official source added.