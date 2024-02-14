GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Mayor inaugurates Food Processing and Standardisation Laboratory on Andhra University campus 

February 14, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Wednesday inaugurated the Food Processing and Standardisation Laboratory on Andhra University campus here on Wednesday. The laboratory was set up at an investment of ₹5 crore. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy virtually participated in the programme.

The laboratory was built in an area of 6,000 feet with the financial support from the A.P. Food Processing Society at the Department of Chemistry in the AU.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the laboratory would be useful for both academic and commercial purposes. The standards of the foods available at the hotels, stores, cinema halls etc can be checked in the lab, he added.

