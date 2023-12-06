HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Mayor, GVMC Commissioner review situation following incessant rains

Saikanth Varma directs officials to promptly respond to complaints like falling trees, clogging of canals and heaps of waste on the roads

December 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
A motorcyclist travelling in a water-logged road at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A motorcyclist travelling in a water-logged road at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Wednesday reviewed the condition of roads, canals and dumper bins in the low-lying and other areas affected by the recent rains under the influence of cyclone Michaung.

The Mayor visited China Waltair under 21st Ward of Zone-3. She saw heaps of garbage on the roads, especially near Kotak School.

Mr. Varma reviewed the situation through CC cameras at the City Operation Centre (COC) at the GVMC main office. He saw the footage of Railway Station, Kobbarithota, Dolphin’s Junction, Fishing Harbour, Convent Junction, Hanumanthawaka, Gopalapatnam, Thatichetlapalem and Satyam Junction.

“The COC team should alert local personnel if there is any impact from the incessant rains. The staff should immediately bring to the attention of the local secretariat staff about the complaints like falling trees, clogging of canals and heaps of waste on the roads. The COC team should immediately forward any complaints or messages from the public to the local team,” said Mr. Varma while interacting with them.

Later, he visited the cyclone-affected areas like Sea Horse Junction and Convent Junction in Zone-4. He inspected the removal of tree branches and waste in the stormwater drains.

He also visited Kotaveedhi near Visakhapatnam Port. Mr. Varma directed Area Zonal Commissioner Sivaprasad to release Gambusia fish in the water bodies of Kotaveedhi to prevent mosquitoes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.