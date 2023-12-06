Visakhapatnam Mayor, GVMC Commissioner review situation following incessant rains

December 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Wednesday reviewed the condition of roads, canals and dumper bins in the low-lying and other areas affected by the recent rains under the influence of cyclone Michaung.

The Mayor visited China Waltair under 21st Ward of Zone-3. She saw heaps of garbage on the roads, especially near Kotak School.

Mr. Varma reviewed the situation through CC cameras at the City Operation Centre (COC) at the GVMC main office. He saw the footage of Railway Station, Kobbarithota, Dolphin’s Junction, Fishing Harbour, Convent Junction, Hanumanthawaka, Gopalapatnam, Thatichetlapalem and Satyam Junction.

“The COC team should alert local personnel if there is any impact from the incessant rains. The staff should immediately bring to the attention of the local secretariat staff about the complaints like falling trees, clogging of canals and heaps of waste on the roads. The COC team should immediately forward any complaints or messages from the public to the local team,” said Mr. Varma while interacting with them.

Later, he visited the cyclone-affected areas like Sea Horse Junction and Convent Junction in Zone-4. He inspected the removal of tree branches and waste in the stormwater drains.

He also visited Kotaveedhi near Visakhapatnam Port. Mr. Varma directed Area Zonal Commissioner Sivaprasad to release Gambusia fish in the water bodies of Kotaveedhi to prevent mosquitoes.