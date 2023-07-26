HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam Mayor exchanges MoU with her counterpart of Carmel in the USA

July 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mayor of Carmel, Indiana state, USA, Brainard.

As part of the MoU, both the cities will exchange knowledge and cultural values. This will also help in economic development and international cooperation that would benefit both the cities, said Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari. The MoU was exchanged in an online programme.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma explained about the development activities being taken up in Visakhapatnam. He also expressed hope that both cities may benefit with this sister cities relationship. Raju Chinthala and Pavan Varma, representatives from India USA Business council, also took part in this MoU signing ceremony.

