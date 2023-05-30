Visakhapatnam Mayor distributes caps to sanitation workers

May 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be distributing 8,200 caps to all the sanitation workers in view of heat. She started distribution of caps to the workers at Sagar Nagar (Ward 8) here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that caps will be distributed to the staff in every ward in the presence of corporators. She said that the corporation is giving priority to the safety and well-being of the sanitation staff. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.

