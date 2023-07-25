Visakhapatnam Mayor directs officials to take immediate steps for construction of foot overbridge at Chandrampalem

July 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) council meeting which was held on Tuesday may bring cheer to around 4,000 students of Zilla Parishad High School in Chandrampalem, as the issue of lack of foot overbridge and the problems being faced by the children to cross the National Highway - 16 while going to the school was once again highlighted by the elected representatives, during the zero-hour (Question Hour). Responding to the discussion, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has asked GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma to take immediate steps for construction of the bridge keeping in view the safety of children.

Corporator of Ward 6, K. Priyanka, said that setting up of a foot overbridge has been a long- pending demand from her ward in view of safety of school-going children. She said that earlier the corporation has also prepared estimates at a cost of around ₹2 crore for the bridge, but works were not initiated.

Supporting her statement, the MLA of the constituency and former Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that in this month alone, four persons, including three students from Chandrampalem ZP High School, were severely injured while crossing the NH-16. He said that construction of a foot overbridge will immensely help the residents.

“I have written letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue. The State Government has plans to construct flyovers at various places to prevent such mishaps. This is very fine. But until then, construction of foot overbridges not only at Chandrampalem, but also at various points on NH-16, where there is regular pedestrian crossing, will definitely help. The council must think about it,” he said.

De-addiction centres

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also highlighted the need for setting up of de-addiction centres in the city. He said that the police with the help of various agencies have been doing exceptionally well in creating awareness among the youth over drug abuse. But it is also important to set up de-addiction centres, as awareness alone may not bring a change among people who are addicted to ganja or other substances, he said.

CCTV cameras

He said that the corporation must also set up CCTV cameras at all its parks, as in some places, some youth are consuming ganja and also indulging in eve-teasing.

Inundation woes

Visakhapatnam (West) MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu highlighted the issues being faced by the people due to inundation caused by rains in his constituency. He said that due to several constructions by the railways, natural flow of rainwater is being obstructed, which is further leading to flooding of areas like Butchirajupalem and a few other areas. He urged the council to constitute a committee involving railway officials and the GVMC to resolve such issues.

“These constructions are not only leading to inundation, but we are witnessing water stagnations at some points. This is leading to rise in mosquitoes and in seasonal diseases,” he said.

Hillock areas

During the zero-hour, the council members also discussed over safety of people residing on the hillock areas, especially during the rainy season. Several corporators, whose wards include habitations, on hillock explained the urgency to construct compound walls for the protection of people from landslides.

Corporator of Ward 90 B. Ramana, Corporator of Ward 48 G. Kavitha, Corporator of Ward 12 Rohini were among those who demanded construction of retaining walls. They also sought creation of parking facility to people residing on the hillock areas.