Visakhapatnam Mayor cautions unemployed youth against touts

January 13, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has appealed to the youth not to believe in rumours of ‘Sanitary Supervisor’ job openings in public health wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. In a release on Saturday, she said that the State Government has not announced any such job notification, but a few middlemen have spread rumours of job openings and are collecting money promising jobs in the corporation. She urged unemployed the youth not to pay any money to any middlemen.

