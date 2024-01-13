ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Mayor cautions unemployed youth against touts

January 13, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has appealed to the youth not to believe in rumours of ‘Sanitary Supervisor’ job openings in public health wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. In a release on Saturday, she said that the State Government has not announced any such job notification, but a few middlemen have spread rumours of job openings and are collecting money promising jobs in the corporation. She urged unemployed the youth not to pay any money to any middlemen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US