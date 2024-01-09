Visakhapatnam Mayor approves GVMC’s ₹5,614-crore budget proposals amid a walkout by opposition

January 09, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has approved the proposed budget of ₹5,614 crore by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for the year 2024-25 with the consent of the majority of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) corporators.

The council’s decision was announced when corporators from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) strongly objected to the allocations in the budget and staged a walkout from the meeting hall.

A special council meeting on the budget was organised by the municipal corporation on Tuesday.

Reading out the budget, the Mayor said that the corporation has proposed a budget of ₹5,614 crore including the opening balance of ₹664 crore. She added that the corporation has proposed to spend ₹5,457 crore on capital and revenue projects this year. The closing balance is expected to be around ₹156 crore, she said.

As per the budget, engineering works were being allocated most of the funds to the tune of around ₹1,366 crore.

The GVMC is proposing to spend ₹553 crore on an underground drainage system in Madhurawada zone and around ₹504 crore on AMRUT scheme. While ₹80 crore is being allocated for the works of the GVMC’s new head office at Mudasarlova, road maintenance and pothole repairs are expected to be taken up with a budget of ₹115 crore. About ₹177 crore was proposed for a 24*7 water supply project in the city’s northwest area.

An amount of ₹122 crore was being proposed for the parks, traffic islands and central median works, apart from vertical and roof garden maintenance for the year 2024-25.

Speaking during the council meeting, floor leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Peela Srinivasa Rao said that the GVMC failed to communicate or even conduct a meeting with the corporators before preparing the budget.

Strongly objecting to the manner in which the budget proposals were presented, he said that if meetings with all the corporators had been organised, they would have had a chance to ask for allocation of funds for specific works in their wards..

Corporator Lella Koteswara Rao from Duvvada and K. Govinda Reddy from Gajuwaka opined that the money allocated for development of roads was meagre. The corporation has allotted around ₹165 crore for tar roads and ₹110 crore for cement roads in the city. They said that a number of wards, especially in the merged regions, lack proper roads.

‘Numbers’ game’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) floor leader B. Vasantha Lakshmi, who announced that the JSP does not approve of the proposed budget, said that draft allocations look like a numbers game. The corporation has failed to meet the basic needs of people in the wards at the ground-level, Ms. Vasantha Lakshmi said.

She also sought a report over the funds spent on every ward out of the promised ₹1.50 crore. She said that though the corporation claims to have spent ₹1.50 crore on the development of each ward, many wards did not even see half of that fund being spent. She said that only around ₹60 lakh was spent on the development of Ward 33, which she represents.

BJP corporator G. Kavitha echoed the statements of the JSP floor leader. She said that while allocations were being shown on paper, multiple representations seeking clearance for development works in her ward were ignored by the corporation.

CPI corporator A.J. Stalin and CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao said that the allocations for education, public health and SC/ST funds were inadequate.

Corporator suspended

JSP corporator K. Nagaraju from One Town was suspended by the Mayor during the meeting. The corporator tried to stage a protest alleging that his ward was neglected by the corporation last year, and that none of the basic amenities were provided.