Visakhapatnam may host third cricket test match between India and Australia if it is shifted out of Dharmasala

February 12, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

We will be honoured if we are asked to host the test match, says an ACA official

The Hindu Bureau

People purchasing tickets for T20 cricket match between India and South Africa at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo K.R. Deepak

If everything goes well, there is a chance of the YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosting the third cricket Test between India and Australia as part of Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Series scheduled to be held from March 1 to 5.

The third Test was supposed to be hosted at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharmasala in Himachal Pradesh. However, the BCCI is mulling to shift the test match from Dharmasala to some other venue due to some reasons. Though the BCCI is yet to officially announce about the shifting of the venue, it is learnt that the cricket board is checking a few more venues as a precautionary measure. The venues include Rajkot, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Pune.

When contacted, an official of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) said, “Though we are yet to be contacted by the BCCI, we will be honoured if we are asked to host the Test match. We are ready to make all arrangements on a grand note. Already the stadium is being decked up for the India -Australia One Day International (ODI) match scheduled on March 19,”.

So far, Visakhapatnam has hosted two Test matches. The first test was conducted during November 2016 between the hosts and England, while the second test was held during October 2019 between India and South Africa.

India leads the BGT series with 1-0 after winning the first Test at Nagpur with an innings and 132 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ .

