Visakhapatnam: mass of hair removed from teenage girl’s stomach

Delicate surgery performed at VIMS

An advanced laparoscopic surgery was recently performed at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Visakhapatnam, for a rare disease. A 13-year old girl had come with complaints of pain in the upper abdomen and malnutrition.

An ultrasound scan and endoscopy revealed a 'trichobezoar' in her stomach. This disorder in which patients ingest hair and other fiber materials, is usually seen in those with psychiatric illnesses or mental retardation, said VIMS Director Rambabu.

According to him, the reported incidence is 0.06-1% among the general population. Since the 1960s, there have been less than 70 published reports of trichobezoars, he added.

Endoscopic removal is feasible when the bezoar is small (less than 50gm). Surgery is required for removing large bezoars, or those causing obstruction or perforation of the bowel.

Open surgery (with large scars) is the traditional method of treatment. Laparoscopic removal is an advanced method, which is both cosmetic and allows for early recovery, said Dr. Rambabu.

The young girl who was operated at VIMS was mentally healthy and the reason for her ingesting hair was unknown. She underwent Laparoscopic surgery on May 23, in the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, VIMS.

The trichobezoar was 22cm long with 7cm diameter, and weighed 300 gm.

The surgery was performed totally free of cost under Dr.YSR Aarogyasri scheme. The patient has recovered well and was discharged on Saturday, he said.