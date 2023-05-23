Visakhapatnam: Mass movement will be developed against LIC IPO and Jeevan Sugam policy, says LICAOI general secretary

May 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The issue of an IPO by the Central government in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), without consulting the policyholders, employees and Agents, and introduction of Jeevan Sugam policy, are detrimental to the interests of employees, policyholders and Agents, according to LIC Agents Organisation of India (LICAOI) general secretary P.G. Dileep.

He was here to participate in the two-day sixth All India conference of LICAOI, which concluded at the Alluri Vignana Kendram (AVK) at Dabagardens here on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference along with former MP and national vice president A.V. Bellarmin, another former MP and working president A. Sampath, south zone general secretary P.L. Narasimha Rao and reception committee chairman L. Manjunath here on Tuesday, Mr. Dileep said that the Jeevan Sugam scheme would not only destroy the livelihood of the employees but also destroy the agent system in LIC.

19 resolutions

He said that the two-day conference has unanimously adopted 19 resolutions including the cancellation of LIC IPO, withdrawal of Jeevan Sugam, provision of pension facility to Agents, oppose privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and also privatisation and corporatisation plans of the Centre.

He alleged that the Union government was keen on handing over the assets of the nation to corporate groups like Ambanis and Adanis. The policyholders would lose due to Jeevan Sugam as all the insurance companies would be allowed to sell LIC products. The government plans to invest the funds in the stock market and favour the corporate groups. He said that a mass movement would be developed against this policy and protests would be staged till the government changed its stand.

CITU district secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar and Public Sector Coordination Committee co-convener K.M. Kumara Mangalam were present.