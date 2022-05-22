Visakhapatnam: marginal reduction in prices akin to applying balm after beating a person, say Left parties

‘Protests will be staged at all the petrol bunks on May 25 and 26’

The Left parties have described the marginal reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential commodities, after increasing them regularly for the last seven years, as applying balm after beating a person black and blue.

Protests will be held at all the petrol bunks on May 25 and 26 and a dharna would be organised at the Collectorate on May 30 to demand withdrawal of the hike in the prices of all essential commodities, which were increased during the last seven years, leaders of the Left parties told a media conference here on Sunday.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju, CPI-ML New Democrary leader Y. Kondayya, SUCIC district secretary S. Govindarajulu and MCPIU district secretary K. Sankara Rao were among those who were present.

They said that in 2014, the Congress government had effected a steep hike in the prices of essential commodities. The Modi government, which came to power on the promise of reversing the hike, had doubled it in the last seven years, instead of reducing it. They also alleged the BJP government was handing over national assets to the business magnates.

While the price of petrol and diesel have gone up to ₹120 and ₹116 respectively, a litre, the price of a cooking gas cylinder has gone up to ₹1,050 and cooking oil has gone up to ₹200. The prices have now been reduced marginally.

They appealed to the public to participate in the protests and make it a success. A poster on the protests was released on the occasion.