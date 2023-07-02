Visakhapatnam: Maoists warn managements of private educational institutions against fleecing parents

July 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The CPI (Maoist) has warned the managements of private colleges, and officials of the Education Department, who fail to take action against them, of severe repercussions if they continue to fleece parents.

In a statement, signed by Azad of Kothagudem-Alluri Sitharama Raju (BK-ASR) Division Committee on Saturday, the Maoists alleged that the private colleges were violating the Right To Education (RTE) Act, were collecting hefty fees from students, and causing untold hardship to their parents. The private college managements were cashing in on the aspirations of parents to admit their children in private institutions, and charging high fees, they alleged.

The fee was hiked by 10% to 30% by the private colleges during academic year compared to last year. The parents were also being exploited in the name of notebooks, uniforms and bus fees. The schools were also forcing the students to buy books and uniforms from the school, causing additional burden on the parents. The Maoist group also warned the Education Department officials, if they fail to initiate action against such school managements.

The Maoists demanded strict implementation of the RTE Act, appointment of qualified teachers and paying them minimum wages and inspection of the private educational institutions by the authorities concerned.

