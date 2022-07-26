Visakhapatnam: mangroves play a key role in protecting environment and coastal areas, says expert

July 26, 2022 20:11 IST

Vizag zoo organises a special awareness seminar for students

On the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem, a special awareness seminar was organised for students at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Tuesday.

Scientist-G, Head of FRCCE (Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem), Sumit Chakrabarty, spoke about the importance of mangroves and the role they play in protecting the environment and coastal areas. He also explained various problems faced in mangrove management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria explained how ‘Fish Bone Technique’ being used by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has delivered good results in mangrove afforestation. She also spoke how Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary saved coastal areas from storms.