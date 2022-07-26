Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: mangroves play a key role in protecting environment and coastal areas, says expert

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM July 26, 2022 20:11 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 20:11 IST

On the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem, a special awareness seminar was organised for students at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Tuesday.

Scientist-G, Head of FRCCE (Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem), Sumit Chakrabarty, spoke about the importance of mangroves and the role they play in protecting the environment and coastal areas. He also explained various problems faced in mangrove management.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria explained how ‘Fish Bone Technique’ being used by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has delivered good results in mangrove afforestation. She also spoke how Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary saved coastal areas from storms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...