Visakhapatnam: mangroves play a key role in protecting environment and coastal areas, says expert
Vizag zoo organises a special awareness seminar for students
On the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem, a special awareness seminar was organised for students at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Tuesday.
Scientist-G, Head of FRCCE (Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem), Sumit Chakrabarty, spoke about the importance of mangroves and the role they play in protecting the environment and coastal areas. He also explained various problems faced in mangrove management.
Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria explained how ‘Fish Bone Technique’ being used by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has delivered good results in mangrove afforestation. She also spoke how Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary saved coastal areas from storms.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.