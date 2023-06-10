Visakhapatnam: Mango prices fall due to low quality and reduced exports

June 10, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The mango prices in Visakhapatnam city have declined this year due to various factors including lower exports and reduced quality compared to previous year.

The government has also not conducted any mango fairs so far this year as of now as the price is affordable and readily available everywhere in the market.

According to G. Prasad, estate officer of the MVP Rythu Bazar in the city, Banginapalli mango variety was ₹38 per kg on June 6 this year, while last year it was ₹65 on the same day. Other varieties like Suvarnarekha and Rasaalu were also sold at the same price of ₹65 last year, but this time it has fallen to ₹35 to ₹38, he added.

Heavy rainfall

K. Yerri Naidu, a mango farmer-cum-vendor from K. Kotapadu village, who sells the mangoes at the MVP Rythu Bazaar, told this correspondent, that the price of mangoes fell this year due to several factors, including falling exports to other States and even neighbouring districts. Apart from this, heavy rainfall during the pre-monsoon months (March to May) was also a major cause for deterioration of quality in terms of colour and spots on the peel, Mr. Naidu said.

“Consumers should understand the plight of mango farmers this time as the price of the fruit is lower than last year,” Mr. Naidu said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anakapalli District Horticulture Department Joint Director Prabhakara Rao admitted that heavy rains during the mango cultivation season were the main reason for the decline in the quality, especially the sweetness and colour of the fruits.

June is the perfect month to eat the fruit as it fully ripens under humid weather conditions. However, the fair price will allow consumers to buy double the quantity of the product, said Mr. Prasad.

Around 130-140 mango farmers in all the 13 Rythu Bazaars of the city are selling mangoes in special stalls, and this will continue till June-end. The farmers come from K. Kotapadu, Kasimkota and Sabbavaram in Anakapalli district. Many farmers opt for short term mango business in summer. There is a difference of ₹10 to ₹15 per kg in the price of mangoes in the Rythu Bazaars and in the open market, Mr. Prasad said.

