Visakhapatnam: managements of private schools and colleges involved in irregularities in supply of books, uniforms and stationery, alleges SFI

June 26, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) Visakhapatnam district committee staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday, alleging that the management of private schools and colleges were involved in irregularities in the supply of school books, uniforms and other stationery against the rules framed by the government.

The corporate schools were doing a business on school uniforms, books and other materials required for the students. The schools charge ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 from each student for the materials, they alleged.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the district secretary L.J. Naidu said that although it has been been 20 days since start of the academic year, the government had not solved many problems of the students so far. Many government institutions do not have proper toilets and drinking water facilities too in spite of the several flagship programmes like the Nadu-Nedu, he alleged.

“The YSRCP government has supplied sub-standard school bags, and not supplied the books to many students so far. The previous government had supplied free books to junior college students, but this government did not continue it. The government should look into this matter,” Mr. Naidu said.

