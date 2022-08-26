Visakhapatnam: Management Development Programme organised for officers of Canara Bank at IIM-V

Need for constant learning in one’s career stressed

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 26, 2022 21:01 IST

A customised five-day Management Development Programme (MDP) for Canara Bank Scale-5 officers, concluded here at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) campus on Friday.

The goal of this MDP was to help Canara Bank officials to deal with the changing business environment, challenges and rising stakeholder expectations. The programme taught officers leadership qualities, necessary for achieving better outcomes, and excelling at the organisational-level and thereby contributing to the bank’s improved performance.

S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, former MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, who participated as the chief guest, spoke about the importance of gaining management skills and the need for constant learning in one’s career. He emphasised the significance of MDP training for officers in their domain of work. He discussed on a variety of topics, including the state of the economy and credit growth in the post-pandemic period, issues that banks faced during the pandemic, as well as how data and information were driving decision-making in the current scenario.

Sharanappa S Pujari, an officer at Canara Bank, and R.S. Singh, another participant, shared their experiences on the MDP.

The programme was inaugurated by the former Chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank and former RBI Chair Professor at IIM, Bangalore, Charan Singh, on August 22.

Deepika Gupta, Programme Director, gave an overview of the programme and underlined the importance of mastering all aspects of management. Faculty members at the IIM-V took various sessions during the programme, which covered engaging topics such as profit-oriented marketing and cross-selling techniques, emotional intelligence/stress management for bankers, change management, customer management, using technology for growth, timely NPA resolution, disciplined credit growth (risk management), and team management. The MDP was attended by 40 AGMs from the Canara bank.

