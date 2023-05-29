ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Man sentenced to life for murdering his wife

May 29, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man who murdered his wife suspecting her fidelity, was sentenced to life by the 6th ADJ-cum-Women Court Judge M. Suvarna Raju, on Monday. The Judge also ordered him to pay ₹1,000 as fine.

S. Sivaprasad of Urlametta village of G. Madugula mandal had suspicion that his wife Sampathi had relationship with some other person. In August, 2021, he had slashed her throat with a knife and killed her. On coming to know about the incident, the G. Madugula CI A. Satyanarayana and SI A. Srinivasa Rao and their team went to the spot and conducted an inquest, and later the body was shifted to the Paderu hospital for post-mortem.

The police gathered evidence pertaining to the murder and submitted it in the court. Sivaprasad was arrested by the G. Madugula police and sent to remand. On completion of the investigation, they filed a charge sheet in the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Sailaja was the Public Prosecutor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US