Visakhapatnam: Man sentenced to life for murdering his wife

May 29, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A man who murdered his wife suspecting her fidelity, was sentenced to life by the 6th ADJ-cum-Women Court Judge M. Suvarna Raju, on Monday. The Judge also ordered him to pay ₹1,000 as fine.

S. Sivaprasad of Urlametta village of G. Madugula mandal had suspicion that his wife Sampathi had relationship with some other person. In August, 2021, he had slashed her throat with a knife and killed her. On coming to know about the incident, the G. Madugula CI A. Satyanarayana and SI A. Srinivasa Rao and their team went to the spot and conducted an inquest, and later the body was shifted to the Paderu hospital for post-mortem.

The police gathered evidence pertaining to the murder and submitted it in the court. Sivaprasad was arrested by the G. Madugula police and sent to remand. On completion of the investigation, they filed a charge sheet in the court.

M. Sailaja was the Public Prosecutor.

