Visakhapatnam: Man sentenced to 20 years’ RI for molesting minor girl

The court found him guilty of the crime on his own daughter

A Special POCSO Court sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor girl.

The accused was convicted after a trial for molesting his own daughter.

In 2019, a complaint was lodged by the minor, which was investigated by S. Satish Kumar, who was then the ASP of Chintapalli and is now posted as Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Based on the investigation report and the evidence provided by the police and on the basis of the arguments made by Public Prosecutor Karanam Krishna, Judge K. Rama Srinivasa Rao pronounced the judgment on Tuesday.

Pronouncing the judgment, the Justice lauded the efforts of Mr. Satish Kumar for his meticulous investigation and gathering of vital evidence. The Justice also stated that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is gender-neutral and that anyone under the age of 18 is a child under the Act.

“It prioritises the child’s best interests and well-being to ensure the child’s healthy physical, emotional, cognitive, and social development,” he said.

The Act imposes heavy penalties that are graded based on the seriousness of the offence, with a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. “This type of judgment is a positive development and will create deterrence and reduce crimes against children in Agency areas,” the Judge noted.