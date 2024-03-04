ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam man loses ₹64 lakh in online scam; five accused arrested

March 04, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Visalakshi Nagar in the city lost ₹64 lakh by joining a WhatsApp group (group name is Stock Exchange) at the request of an unknown source, the city police said on Monday. For the first few days, he was taught about stocks and high returns with low investments, to lure him towards their trap. Believing their online classes and words, the victim deposited around ₹64 lakh on various occasions to the referred digital platforms and bank accounts, with the desire to earn huge money through stocks. After realising that he had been cheated, he lodged a complaint with the city police, who have so far arrested five accused, including one from Visakhapatnam, three from Telangana and one from Odisha.

The accused have been identified as Yadla Nageswara Rao, Muslim Tatichetlapalem (Visakhapatnam), Thallabattula Satish Kumar (Uppal X Road, Hyderabad), Sarath Chandra Behara of Odisha, Anguru Manohar (Hyderabad) and Chivukula Venkata Anil of Nizampet (Hyderabad).

The police appealed to the public to beware of the social media platforms, not to open the links shared by unknown sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US