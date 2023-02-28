Visakhapatnam: Man ‘ends life’ unable to forget the woman he loved

February 28, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A young married man R. Kiran Babu (33) reportedly ended his life in his residence under Steel Plant Police Station limits here on Tuesday, after unable to forget the person he loved. He got married on January 26 last. He reportedly took the extreme step by consuming pesticide after informing the same to the person he loved over phone. She tried in vain to save his life. The body was shifted to KGH for post-mortem. A case was registered. The police said that the parents did not know about the love affair of their son. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100

Man jailed

The VIII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Gajuwaka, here on Tuesday sentenced Dhanala Mohan Rao to two years imprisonment for torturing his sister-in-law for various favours. There were 16 criminal cases registered against the accused under Gajuwaka, Duvwada and Steel Plant police station limits.