Visakhapatnam: man ‘ends’ life at Nathavaram

Police suspect family problems could be the reason

A 36-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his residence at Pottinagannadora Palem village in Nathavaram mandal on Thursday night.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as V. Divanam. According to the police, the victim was in depression for a long time allegedly due to family issues. His wife had been staying away from him. His family members informed the police about the incident. The police registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.