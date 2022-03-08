Visakhapatnam: man dies of head injuries after tussle with son

March 08, 2022 18:13 IST

A 52-year-old man reportedly died after suffering severe head injuries during a tussle with his son at Narapaka Junction, late on Monday night at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam district. The deceased was identified as V. Apparao.

According to reports, Apparao and his son Raju had a heated argument which led to a tussle between them., over a petty issue. Raju has allegedly slapped his father and pushed him to a side. Apparao accidentally fell on a borewell and sustained head injures after his head hit the borewell, said the police.

Sub-Inspector of Atchutapuram Police Station, D. Upendra, said that this was a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and they have registered a case under IPC section 304 Part II. Raju is yet to be taken into custody, he said.

