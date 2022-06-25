Visakhapatnam: man arrested on charge of harassing woman through online chat

The Cyber Crime police team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Station) D. Surya Sravan Kumar on Friday arrested one Thirumalashetti Kanaka Raju (48), a resident of MVP Colony, for allegedly harassing a woman through online chats.

Addressing the media, Mr. Sravan said that the accused befriended a woman from the city, sometime ago, by introducing him as an HR professional of a Bengaluru-based software company. He then promised her to marry her and give her a job in the company.

The young woman believed him and sent him her resume, photos and certificates. He then asked her to post some nude pictures and videos, which she initially refused. On his persistence, she later sent some nude pictures and videos with the hope that he would marry her and also give her a job.

But for the past 15 days, he has been harassing her to send more pictures and videos and threatened to expose her, if she failed to do so. Unable to bare the harassment, she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station on June 22.

“After a thorough investigation, we arrested him on Friday,” said Mr. Sravan.