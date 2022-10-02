Visakhapatnam: man arrested by railway police for ‘using’ fake cancer certificate to avail of travel concession

A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly availing of train travel concession by submitting a fake disease certificate of cancer carcinomas. The issue came to light following repeated appearance of the person claiming himself as an ex-CBI official and forcing the railway staff to issue ticket on an urgent basis. The railway police and the anti-fraud team of Waltair Division laid a trap and the accused red-handed. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appreciated the anti-fraud team and the railway police of Waltair Division for their excellent efforts in nabbing the accused.

The railways provide concessional tickets to those with listed disabilities and chronic diseases. But some persons are misusing the facilities by adopting malicious practices.

The accused, identified as Trinadh Murthy of Hyderabad, recently booked his ticket in the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express train by submitting a copy of a certificate purportedly issued by a city-based government hospital, claiming he was a cancer patient.

During verification, the Railway’s Anti-fraud team found the certificate to be fake. Upon investigation the accused admitted that he had created the fake certificate and used it to avail of concession for his travel. The convicted also admitted that he had argued with railway officials, posing as an ex-CBI official. He possessed some reserved tickets with same concession. He admitted his fraud in writing, mentioning that he had lost his sister and wife recently due to cancer and was continuing the practice to avail of concession in train fares.

He was travelling by Godavari express from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam. As the train arrived in Visakhapatnam station on Saturday, the inspection staff found Murthy travelling in a coach with reserved concession ticket. He was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and forgery by the railway police.