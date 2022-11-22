Visakhapatnam: make foolproof arrangements for ‘Margasira Masotsavam’, Joint Collector instructs Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple officials

November 22, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

RTC to run special buses for the festival from various areas apart from existing 100 buses

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan said that all arrangements are being made for the successful conduct of ‘Margasira Masotsavam’ (month-long festival) of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, which are going to be held from November 24 to December 23. Steps are being taken to ensure that there is no public inconvenience, he said. The Joint Collector took part in a coordination committee meeting with the Devasthanam officials ahead of the annual event here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Viswanathan has enquired about the traffic diversions and management, vehicle parking, RTC bus diversions, arrangements of queue lines with the officials. He also spoke about the sanitation, workers requirement, drinking water facility and placement of dustbins at various places with the corporation staff. He ordered the EPDCL officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the surroundings of the temple without fail.

Officials from the APSRTC informed the Joint Collector that they are already running around 100 RTC buses to Old Post Office from various parts. Keeping in view of the annual festival, the RTC would also run special buses.

Mr. Viswanathan also enquired about the annadanam facilities, food arrangements for the staff, and setting up of free, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 queue lines with the Devasthanam officials.

Chairman of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam K. Simhachalam, Executive Officer of the Devasthanam K. Sirisha, DM&HO K. Vijaya Lakshmi and GVMC Zonal Commissioner K. Chakarvarthy were present.

