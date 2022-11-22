Visakhapatnam: make effective use of resources to succeed in civil services exam, former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana advises the youth

November 22, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Everyone must first concentrate on allocating time for physical fitness through exercise and pranayama’

The Hindu Bureau

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana advised the youth to make effective use of available resources to succeed in civil service examinations. He took part in a meeting organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Tuesday.

Mr. Lakshminarayana has said that apart from hard work, there are four ways of training, which are essential for the fulfilment of one’s goals. He said that everyone must first concentrate on allocating time for physical fitness through exercise and pranayama. The second requirement is the training of the mind by studying good books, particularly the biographies of great leaders, thirdly by improving communication skills through discussions and debates. Finally they should develop a positive outlook on life and career development by avoiding negativity in articulating views and ideas, he said.

During his speech, the former IPS officer also spoke about several examples from his career.

Emphasising the importance of civility in public life, which is a combination of courtesy and humility, Prof A. Prasanna Kumar underscored its role in promoting democratic values.

Visakhapatnam Public Library secretary D.S. Varma lauded Mr. Lakshminarayana and spoke how the retired officer, who hailed from a rural background, was able to succeed in the civil service examination through determination.

