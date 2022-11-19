Visakhapatnam: Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute completes 100 bone marrow transplants

November 19, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute has achieved a milestone by successfully completing 100 bone marrow transplants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Managing Director of the Hospital Murali Krishna Voona thanked the team of doctors, Board of Directors, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh for supporting these procedures through ‘Aarogyasri Trust’ for BPL patients.

He also announced that they are introducing a new Centre for Advanced Hematology Unit (Benign Hematology Unit), which is the first of a kind unit for treating diseases like Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anemia & Hemolysis at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute premises, APIIC Health City, Chinagadili.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The hospital has also added two more advanced technologies this year. Paxman Scalp Cooling System, the proven technology to avoid or reduce the most feared chemotherapy induced hair loss (Alopecia) in solid tumors like Ovarian, Breast, Colorectal & many other cancers. Sentinel Node Biopsy, 4K Fluorescence intraoperative noninvasive real time imaging technology with both open and MIS options for visualisation of blood flow, lymphatic flow in cancer surgeries,” he said.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

Team of doctors including Rakesh Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Praveena Voona and Rajni Priya also spoke.

The hospital has been serving this region for 17 years and treated over 1,25,000 cancer patients, the doctors said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US