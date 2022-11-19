Visakhapatnam: Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute completes 100 bone marrow transplants

November 19, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute has achieved a milestone by successfully completing 100 bone marrow transplants.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Managing Director of the Hospital Murali Krishna Voona thanked the team of doctors, Board of Directors, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh for supporting these procedures through ‘Aarogyasri Trust’ for BPL patients.

He also announced that they are introducing a new Centre for Advanced Hematology Unit (Benign Hematology Unit), which is the first of a kind unit for treating diseases like Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anemia & Hemolysis at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute premises, APIIC Health City, Chinagadili.

“The hospital has also added two more advanced technologies this year. Paxman Scalp Cooling System, the proven technology to avoid or reduce the most feared chemotherapy induced hair loss (Alopecia) in solid tumors like Ovarian, Breast, Colorectal & many other cancers. Sentinel Node Biopsy, 4K Fluorescence intraoperative noninvasive real time imaging technology with both open and MIS options for visualisation of blood flow, lymphatic flow in cancer surgeries,” he said.

Team of doctors including Rakesh Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Praveena Voona and Rajni Priya also spoke.

The hospital has been serving this region for 17 years and treated over 1,25,000 cancer patients, the doctors said.