Visakhapatnam: ‘Mahasamprokshanam’ to be performed at TTD temple at Rushikonda on March 23

Temple to be open for people from March 24

The temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, built by the Tirumala Tirupati Devesthanams (TTD), atop a hill near Rushikonda, will be open to the general public for ‘sarva darshan’ from March 24.

The ‘Mahasamprokshanam’ will be held at the temple from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Special pujas and other rituals will be held after that, according to an official statement.

A large number of TTD officials would participate in the programmes on Wednesday.

The programmes on Wednesday will begin with Suprabhatam at 5.30 a.m. followed by Kumbharadhana, Nivedana, Homam and Maha Purnahuti. Mahasamprokshanam will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Nithyakatla Kainkaryams, Thomala Seva and other pujas will be held from 12 noon to 1.30 p.m. Kalyanotsavam will be held from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., followed by a procession around the Vimana Prakaram and Dwaja Avarohanam between 5.30 and 6.30 p.m. Thomala Seva, Archana will be performed from 6.30 to 7.30 p.m. and ‘Ekantha Seva’ will be performed to the deity from 9 p.m. onwards