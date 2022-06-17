Visakhapatnam: Mahabodhi Society, Andhra University enter into MoU for establishment of Meditation and Dhamma Centre

The Mahabodhi Society of Bengaluru entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Andhra University for establishment of a Meditation and Dhamma Centre in the university campus on Friday.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and Mahabodhi Society general secretary Bouddha Bikshu Anand signed the MoU in the presence of Professor of Anthropology P.D. Satya Paul.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy suggested that the syllabus should be formulated in such a manner that engineering students could do the course online.

Bouddha Bikshu Anand said that Buddhism provides solutions to various problems in society. He said that technology should be used for good but not for destruction. He said that the maximum number of Buddhist Aramas and heritage sites were in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Measures would be taken to launch Diploma and Ph. D courses in association with AU.

Academic Dean N. Kishore Babu and Chief Bouddha Bikshu Bante Kasappa were among those present.