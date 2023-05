May 19, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Board of Directors of Dredging Corporation of India have approved the appointment of Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Madhaiyaan Angamuthu as Additional Director & Chairman of DCI Limited with effect from May 19, as per a release from DCI here on Friday. Mr. Madhaiyaan Angamuthu will hold the charge of the post till the appointment of the next annual general meeting of the company.