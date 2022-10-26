Visakhapatnam-LTT (Mumbai) Express gets LHB coaches

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 26, 2022 19:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 18519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express is being provided with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) with effect from Wednesday (October 26).

In the return direction, train no. 18520 LTT –Visakhapatnam Express will run with LHB coaches with effect from October 27.

These trains will have 18 LHB coaches comprising one IA, one AC II-tier, four AC III-tier, nine sleeper class, three general second class, one second class luggage-cum-disabled coach and one generator motor car.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the Waltair Division had already introduced modern LHB coaches for 14 pairs of trains. He appealed to passengers to use the facility with care and keep the railway coaches clean.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app