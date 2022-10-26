Visakhapatnam-LTT (Mumbai) Express gets LHB coaches

Train no. 18519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express is being provided with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) with effect from Wednesday (October 26).

In the return direction, train no. 18520 LTT –Visakhapatnam Express will run with LHB coaches with effect from October 27.

These trains will have 18 LHB coaches comprising one IA, one AC II-tier, four AC III-tier, nine sleeper class, three general second class, one second class luggage-cum-disabled coach and one generator motor car.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the Waltair Division had already introduced modern LHB coaches for 14 pairs of trains. He appealed to passengers to use the facility with care and keep the railway coaches clean.