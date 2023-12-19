GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam lost an opportunity to have a medical college at Sheelanagar, says BJP Andhra Pradesh president

‘Naidu government failed to allot the land sought by the Centre’

December 19, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president D. Purandeswari has said that Visakhapatnam has lost a golden opportunity to have a medical college at Sheelanagar in the city as the Chandrababu Naidu government had failed to allot the land sought by the Central government for the purpose.

Ms. Purandeswari visited the ESI hospital project site at Sheelanagar and took stock of the construction works going on at the site on Tuesday.

Later, addressing the media, the BJP State president said that the failure of the previous government to allocate 10 acres of land sought for construction of a 500-bed ESI Hospital and an attached medical college had led to the medical college plan being shelved. She recalled that the then Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent charge) Bandaru Dattatreya had laid the foundation stone for construction of the hospital in April 2016.

She said that the YSRCP government had also delayed handing over of the land for the hospital project, which led to further delay in commencing the construction. She said that ESI Hospital at Sheelanagar, according to the revised plan, would have 350 beds and an additional 50 super specialty beds.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and BJP Parliamentary District president Raveendra Medapati were present.

