Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency records 71.11% polling

The final poll percentage recorded in Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency is 71.11. The final figure was released by the district administration on Tuesday evening.

In the last two general elections, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency recorded a polling percentage of 67.53 in 2014 and 67.26 in 2019, registering an increase this year.

The poll percentage of Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency (as at 5 p.m. on Monday) was tentatively given as 59.39, as the election process was estimated to go on till late in the night. This is because all the voters, who have already entered the polling station premises by 6 p.m., the closing time, have to be given a chance to exercise their franchise, irrespective of the time taken for completion of the electoral process.

There are a total of 1,962 polling stations in the parliamentary constituency. Polling ended by 6 p.m. at most polling stations while at over 250 polling centres, it ended around 10 p.m., while in the remaining centres it continued till midnight. At some of the polling stations, the election process was disrupted for sometime from around 7 p.m. due to a downpour and disruption of power supply.

Among the Assembly segments, the highest percentage of 85.45 was recorded in S. Kota and the lowest percentage of 63.42 was seen in Visakhapatnam South. The polling percentage in other Assembly segments is: Bhimili (75.96), Visakhapatnam East (68.64), Visakhapatnam North (64.63), Visakhapatnam West (69.78) and Gajuwaka (69.83).

Bhimili Assembly segment has the highest number of 3,63,013 voters, including 1,84,908 female, 1,78,090 male, and 15 transgender (TG) voters. Of them 1,40,446 female, 1,35,301 male exercised their franchise while none of the transgenders voted in this segment.

Visakhapatnam East segment has a total of 2,92,206 voters including 1,49,646 female, 1,42,540 male and 20 TG voters. Of them, 1,04,324 women, 96,224 men and 15 TG voted. In Visakhapatnam South, of the total electorate of 2,16,770, 1,10,293 women, 1,06,444 men and 5 TG cast their vote.

In Visakhapatnam North, of the total 2,85,789, there are 1,44,979 women, 1,40788 men and 22 TG voters. Of them, 94,566 women, 90,124 men and 13 TG cast their votes. In Visakhapatnam West, of the total 2,13,439 voters, 1,08,226 are women, 1,05202 are men and 11 TG voters, of them, 77,781 women, 71,154 men and 7 TG voters cast their vote.

Similarly, in Gajuwaka segment, the total 3,33,611 voters include 1,66,487 female, 1,67,112 male and 12 TG voters. Of them, 1,18,105 women and 1,14,844 men cast their vote while the TG voters did not exercise their franchise.

In S. Kota Assembly segment, the total voters are 2,22,475 of whom 1,14,246 are women and 1,08,227 are men and 2 are TG. Of them, 97,723 women, 92,382 men and 1 TG cast their vote.

The counting of votes would be conducted on June 4.