Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Loco pilots, train guards to become green ambassadors 

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM July 14, 2022 23:19 IST
July 14, 2022

Loco pilots and train managers (train guards) will now contribute to the promotion of greenery by throwing seed balls in vacant places during the journey.

An initiative in this regard was launched by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), in association with the Visakh Refinery of the HPCL, as part of the Swachhta Mission.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy and Executive Director of HPCL Visakh Refinery V. Ratan Raj distributed seed balls to loco pilots and train managers.

The HPCL has prepared 3 lakh balls with seeds such as almond, lemon, mango and orange. The manure in the balls will help the seeds grow.

Executive Director V Ratan Raj; General Manager (HR), K. Nagesh and PRO, M.Kali Narasimham of HPCL Visakh refinery participated in the programme. Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Sambid Mohapatra and Station Director Manabesh Mishra were also present.

The ‘Swachhta’ pledge was administered by Mr. Satpathy and Mr. Ratan Raj in Hindi and Telugu respectively to the railway employees and cleaning staff, who participated in the programme. More than 20,000 seed balls will be distributed among railway staff.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
